Clanfield’s second team fell to a 30-run defeat at home to Froxfield’s second team on Saturday afternoon.
Clanfield were hoping to build on their strong performance against Bishop’s Waltham, although initially the weather looked as if it was going to be the only winner.
However, an improving weather forecast saw the second team take to the field with a delayed start and the game reduced to 36 overs per side.
Opening bowlers Lily George and Steve Graham bowled well but made little progress until Graham took the first wicket on 48.
Despite some excellent fielding, the catches did not quite stick and Froxfield put on another 61 before first-change bowler Lewis Brown took the wicket of Sudath Patabendi (49) with the score on 109 and 18 overs gone.
Second-change bowlers Phil Weaver and Rob Page made key breakthroughs, with Page claiming excellent figures of two for 20.
Froxfield finished on a competitive 208 for five at the end of their allotted 36 overs.
Clanfield put on 39 runs in the first seven overs before a brilliant boundary catch dismissed Alex Graham for 25.
Tight bowling from Froxfield saw Kevin Goodship dismissed in the 17th over with the score on 66 and 143 required in 19 overs.
The arrival of Weaver led to a partnership of 97 with Andy Foster, but when Weaver was dismissed in the 33rd over for 31 Clanfield were 163 for three and the game was all but over.
Foster was dismissed for an excellent 81 in the final over as Clanfield finished on 178 for five at the end of their allotted 36 overs.
Despite the defeat, Clanfield remain in fifth place in the league table.
Clanfield’s first team were frustrated by the weather on Saturday as their match at Waterlooville’s third team was cancelled.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.