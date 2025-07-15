Clanfield’s first team won by 78 runs at home to Petersfield’s second team.
The hosts batted first and lost an early wicket, but Tommy Hughes scored an aggressive 70 off 69 balls to leave Clanfield well placed on 151 for two.
Opener Matt Bradley fell for a superb 101, and Tom Wright blasted 70 not out off 38 balls as Clanfield scored an imposing 274 for three off their allotted 40 overs.
Petersfield’s reply started well, with openers Tom Horwood (63) and Steve Gibson (64) putting on 113 for the first wicket before Joseph Whitfield dismissed Horwood.
The introduction of captain Sean Swift and Bradley into the attack saw wickets start to tumble, and by the time Gibson was out Petersfield were struggling on 182 for four.
An economical spell from Bradley (two for ten) alongside a season’s best spell from Swift (five for 27) saw only 14 runs added for the loss of five wickets to leave Petersfield on 196 for nine at the end of their allotted 40 overs.
