Clanfield’s first team produced an impressive performance to win by 34 runs at home to Compton.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl first at South Lane Meadow.
Clanfield lost an early wicket, but Tom Wright (40), Tommy Hughes (37), James MacGregor (29), Kuthub Malikoo (30) and Kris Lane (17) all made important contributions as Clanfield scored a competitive 192 for nine off their allotted 40 overs.
Cam Clarke (34), Liam Dawtrey (33) and Henry Slatter (28) batted steadily for Compton, but Hughes (two for 42), Sean Swift (two for 28), Ollie Sedgwick (two for 15) and Malikoo (two for 24) all took vital wickets as Clanfield bowled the visitors out for 158 in the 39th over to move up to second place in the league.
