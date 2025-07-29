Clanfield’s second team lost by 127 runs at home to Burridge’s fifth team on Saturday.
With several key players missing, the hosts were expecting a difficult game.
Burridge elected to bat first and duly produced a solid performance while making light of any loose bowling.
Rob Brien (one for 21) was the pick of Clanfield’s attack, but the visitors scored a formidable 225 for five off their allotted 40 overs despite persistent bowling and good fielding by the home side.
Clanfield’s innings never really got going with only Alex Graham (41) providing much resistance.
David Sansom (18) and Bob Wheeler (15) were the only other Clanfield batters to reach double figures, and the home side were bowled out for 98 in the 28th over.
