Clanfield’s first team slipped to a narrow eight-run defeat at home to United Services Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first at South Lane Meadow.
Opening bowlers Kuthub Malikoo and Mickey Rossouw took a wicket apiece for Clanfield to leave United Services struggling on 35 for two.
However, Josh Low (66) and Jason Jeal (24) played some dominant strokes and increased the run rate to take the visitors to 136 for four before Low was dismissed by Ollie Sedgwick (two for 33).
Guy Andrews (two for 30) took two wickets, but United Services added a further 56 runs to reach 192 for seven.
The home side then produced three run outs to bowl United Services out for 208 in the 38th over.
Clanfield started their reply solidly, but found run scoring difficult against some economical bowling.
When Bradley fell for 47, Clanfield were 75 for three in the 20th over.
Clanfield’s middle order took up the challenge with Tom Wright (31), James MacGregor (26), Malikoo (31) and Kris Lane (24 not out) helping push the score to 183 for six by the 38th over.
However, with 26 needed off two overs the efforts of Lane and Rossouw (14 not out) weren’t quite enough with Clanfield ending on 200 for six at the end of their allotted 40 overs.
