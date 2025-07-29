Clanfield’s first team slipped to a five-wicket defeat at Hambledon’s third team on Saturday.
Clanfield’s decision to bat first looked a good one when, despite the loss of an early wicket, by the 12th over they had reached 78.
However, the loss of Alex Andrews (20) and then Tom Wright to Attish Das (three for 37) saw a change in Clanfield’s fortunes.
While Matt Bradley continued to score well, no partnerships could be built with wickets falling regularly, with Eliott Jenkins (three for 14) taking three key wickets to leave Clanfield on 102 for seven.
The run out of Bradley for 77 in the 30th over proved pivotal, with Clanfield bowled out for 130 shortly afterwards.
Hambledon openers Richard Poole (32) and Ben Poole (31) made steady progress, and the hosts reached 97 for three by the 26th over.
Bradley (two for 14) bowled an excellent eight-over spell, but Jonathan Pratt (29) pushed the score along before Toby Wingham (four not out) and Simon de Fraine (13 not out) saw Hambledon home in the 34th over.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.