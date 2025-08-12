Clanfield’s first team won by 87 runs at Kerala’s third team.
Electing to bat, Clanfield lost the first three batters cheaply.
Tom Wright rescued the innings with an excellent 71. Solid contributions from Tommy Hughes (29), James MacGregor (28), Kris Lane (10) and Kuthub Malikoo (13) took Clanfield to 190 for eight in their 40 overs.
Clanfield’s opening bowlers soon got to work and dismissed Kerala’s first three batters cheaply.
While Pradeep Nair (26) and Arun Kumar (34) offered some resistance, the introduction of Matt Bradley and Ollie Sedgwick ended both of their innings, Nair from a superb catch by Alex Andrews.
Bradley took two for 19 in his seven overs while Sedgwick, with some sublime bowling, ended with five for 20.
Kerala’s innings ended in the 26th over on 103 all out as Clanfield cemented second place in the league.
