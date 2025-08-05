Clanfield’s second team crashed to an emphatic 191-run defeat at Tichborne Park’s second team.
The home side won the toss and elected to bat first.
Despite solid bowling from Alex Graham and Dave Sansom, the hosts reached 77 before first-change bowler Ben Cox (one for 38) dismissed Daniel Tabrah for 31 in the 14th over.
The home side accelerated their run rate, but the introduction in the 33rd over of Simon Walton (two for 38) saw two more wickets fall, with Walton dismissing James Long (72) and Bruce Prevett (105).
Matt Bristow (60 not out) and James Belfield (15 not out) took Tichborne Park to an imposing 307 for three off 40 overs.
Clanfield’s reply got off to the worst possible start, with captain Graham dismissed in the first over.
The visitors were soon well behind the required run rate, and reached 51 for three by the 20th over.
Adam Gardiner (24) and Cox (26) were the only batters to score more than 20 as Clanfield finished on 116 for seven off 40 overs.
