Clanfield’s first team won by 70 runs at home to Bedhampton Mariners’ second team.
Electing to bat, Clanfield lost an early wicket.
A partnership of 112 for the second wicket between Matt Bradley (68) and Alex Andrews (59) got the innings back on track before Andrews was dismissed.
Tom Wright (39), Kris Lane (17 not out) and Toby Wehrle (11 not out) all made useful contributions as Clanfield scored 242 for six off 40 overs.
Paul O’Leary (33) and Steve Rudder (24) got Bedhampton’s reply off to a good start before the latter was dismissed by Kuthub Malikoo.
O’Leary and Gary Hounsome (38) continued to score well until the introduction of Ollie Sedgwick (one for 24) and Dan Sharpe (two for 52) saw the latter dismiss both batters to leave the game evenly poised.
Bradley (four for 17) took the important wicket of Harvey Hounsome (19), before Sean Swift (one for 16) and the returning Malikoo (two for 26) took the last two wickets to bowl Bedhampton out for 172.
