Clanfield’s second team won by three wickets at home to Petersfield’s third team.
The hosts elected to field first against a youthful Petersfield team.
Alex Graham (two for ten) and Phil Weaver (one for 17) made early inroads to leave Petersfield struggling.
However, mature innings from junior Sid Syrah (18) and captain Dave Squires (32) saw the score advance steadily until first-change bowler Steve Graham (two for 14) dismissed both batters.
While Paul Clarke (25) offered some stability his run out and three wickets from spinner Bob Wheeler (three for 23) saw the run rate drop. Petersfield finished on 129 for nine.
Clanfield’s run chase got off to a shaky start with both openers falling cheaply.
A solid partnership between John Windebank and Adam Gardiner (22) kept Clanfield up with the required run rate, but wickets continued to fall and the result was in the balance.
However, with 53 extras adding to the total, including 26 wides, Tom Collins hit the winning runs in the 39th over.
