Clanfield’s first team beat Emsworth by eight wickets in Division 4E of the Hampshire Cricket League.
Clanfield won the toss and elected to field. Clanfield’s opening bowlers, Kuthub Malikoo and Malcolm May, made early inroads, dismissing both openers with the score on zero. When Ollie Sedgwick took the third wicket at 51, Clanfield looked well in control.
While Emsworth made steady progress, the introduction of Rob Page (four for 52) and Matt Bradley (two for six) saw a further six wickets fall, leaving the score on 152. Returning bowler Malikoo (two for 23) took the final wicket to end Emsworth’s innings on 161 all out in the 42nd over.
Although Clanfield lost an early wicket, solid batting from Bradley (43 not out), alongside partnerships with Alex Andrews and Tom Wright, saw Clanfield reach 99 for two off 27 overs when play was abandoned. A weather-affected revised target of 77 meant Clanfield secured the win.
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