Clanfield’s second team thrashed Petersfield’s third team by 165 runs in Division 6F of the Hampshire Cricket League.
Asked to bat first, Clanfield lost new captain Kris Lane early on to a bowl that stayed low.
Phil Weaver and Kevin Goodship (30) steadied the innings with a partnership of 53 before Goodship’s dismissal brought Tom Clay to the crease at 69 for two.
Clay’s solid hitting saw 56 added with Phil Weaver (36) and 45 added with Simon Walton (six) as Clanfield reached 170 for four with Clay unbeaten on 61.
John Windebank fell for a duck, but Clay and Joseph Whitfield (12 not out) added an unbeaten 47 for the sixth wicket.
Clay reached his maiden century, finishing on a superb 101 not out as Clanfield posted a formidable 232 for five off their allotted 40 overs.
Clanfield’s bowlers then produced a devastating display. Malcolm May (two for 13) and Steve Graham, backed up by sharp close fielding, shattered Petersfield’s top order to leave the hosts floundering on nought for three.
Petersfield briefly recovered before Lily George bowled James Stafford-Tuke (14) and Graham had David Longland (ten) caught behind to make it 25 for five.
George then delivered a remarkable spell, producing a hat-trick to finish with outstanding figures of four for ten.
Graham took the next wicket to end on three for 14 before Rob Page claimed the final wicket in his first over as Petersfield were bowled out for 37.
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