Clanfield’s second team lost by 117 runs at home to Locks Heath’s fourth team.
Locks Heath openers Ed Wright and Mark Farrington put on 208 for the first wicket before Phil Weaver (three for 41) bowled Farrington for 60.
Weaver took two more wickets before Wright was dismissed for 129 by Joseph Whitfield.
Max Bartlett took his first league wicket as Locks Heath finished on 290 for five.
Clanfield openers Kevin Goodship and Andy Taylor put on 31 before Taylor fell for 12.
Goodship followed for 31, but David Hickey (43), John Windebank (17), Simon Walton (14) and David Sansom (23) all made useful contributions as Clanfield finished on 173 for eight.
