Clanfield’s second team lost by 98 runs at Sarisbury Athletic’s fifth team.
The visitors elected to field first, but opening bowlers Phil Weaver and Steve Graham found the going tough until Graham (one for 27) dismissed Stuart Cole (15).
Lewis Brown (one for 37) took a wicket shortly afterwards, but Daniel Huggins (148) and Thomas Layland (53 not out) added 175 for the third wicket to take the hosts towards a big total.
Guy Andrews (one for 28) dismissed Huggins, but Sarisbury scored an imposing 251 for four off 40 overs.
Clanfield slipped to 33 for four early on in their reply.
Kevin Goodship (14), Gareth Williams (17), Phil Weaver (33), Owen Sims (26 not out) and David Sansom (19 not out) all reached double figures, but Clanfield finished well short on 153 for seven.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.