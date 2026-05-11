Clanfield’s first team beat Solent Rangers’ second team by 17 runs in Division 4E of the Hampshire Cricket League.
After losing two early wickets, Matt Bradley (73) and Tom Wright (39) combined superbly for a 92-run third wicket partnership to move Clanfield to 135 for three. Late-order hitting from Kuthub Malikoo (25) and Mickey Rossouw (25) helped push Clanfield to a competitive 242 for seven from their 45 overs.
Clanfield made a good start in the field, with early wickets from Malikoo (three for 48) and Rossouw (one for 33) reducing Solent Rangers to 20 for three.
Sachin Augustin (95) led a determined recovery, adding 62 with Rijo Raju (14) and a further 69 with Ajith Unnikrishnan (35) before being stumped by Mike Collins off skipper Sean Swift to leave the visitors on 188 for seven.
Bradley (two for 32) and Malikoo mopped up the innings as the visitors were bowled out for 225.
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