Clanfield’s first team won by nine wickets at Steep’s second team to secure promotion from Division 5J of the Hampshire Cricket League.
Steep elected to bat and faced some accurate bowling from opening bowlers Kuthub Malikoo and Toby Wehrle (two for 29), with Wehrle taking two wickets to leave Steep on 29 for two.
Malcolm May (two for 36) then struck twice in quick succession to leave Steep struggling on 53 for four.
Hulme (53) began to find his feet and built an 88-run partnership with Bugh (47) before Bugh was bowled by Matt Bradley’s first ball in the 28th over.
Tommy Hughes (two for 41) then took two quick wickets to leave Steep on 157 for seven.
Bradley (two for 20) took a second wicket as Steep finished on 184 for eight.
Clanfield openers Mike Collins and Bradley put on 56 for the first wicket before Collins was dismissed for 19.
Bradley (69 not out) and Alex Andrews (70 not out) made short work of the rest of the run chase, adding an unbeaten 134 for the second wicket to see Clanfield home to victory and promotion.
