Clanfield’s first team secured a thrilling nine-run victory at Hayling Island’s second team in Division 4E of the Hampshire Cricket League.
Clanfield won the toss and elected to bat. Opening batter Matt Bradley held the innings together, eventually falling for 79 with the score on 135 for five.
Phil Weaver scored 21, but no other batter reached double figures as Clanfield were bowled out for 157 in the 44th over. Opening bowler Steve Green returned for a second spell and mopped up the tail to end with impressive figures of four for 30.
Hayling Island made a steady start to their reply, but tight fielding and disciplined bowling meant wickets fell regularly.
Rob Page (two for 26) produced an athletic caught-and-bowled to dismiss Alex Johnson for 25, although Rory Peterson (28) and David Skilton (25) kept the home side in contention until Skilton was run out.
With Hayling Island needing ten from the final over, Kuthub Malikoo held his nerve to claim the last wicket as the hosts were bowled out for 148.
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