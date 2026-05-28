Clanfield’s second team beat Purbrook’s third team by four wickets in Division 6F of the Hampshire Cricket League.
Electing to field, good fielding and consistent bowling from Clanfield saw wickets fall regularly, reducing Purbrook to 78 for five. Tom Clay then took three for 29 as Purbrook ended on 155 all out.
Clanfield’s reply stuttered somewhat early on, losing two wickets for just three runs. However, Clay’s arrival to partner Alex Graham saw 68 runs added before Clay was dismissed for 24. Graham was eventually out for 45, leaving the score delicately poised at 84 for five.
A useful ten from John Windebank, followed by an unbeaten partnership of 47 between Matt Roff (32 not out) and Phil Weaver (21 not out), saw Clanfield reach 145 for six off 35 overs when rain stopped play. A weather-affected revised target of 130 meant Clanfield claimed the victory.
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