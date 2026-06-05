Clanfield’s first team lost by 131 runs at home to Gosport Borough’s second team in Division 4E of the Hampshire Cricket League.
The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first. After the early loss of Peter Robson, and despite some disciplined bowling, Michael Gravells (117) and George Tindale (82) steadied the innings with a superb 194-run partnership for the second wicket.
Late acceleration from Danny Bradley-Turner (41) and Hanri Terblanche (36) helped Gosport Borough reach an imposing 326 for five from their 45 overs. Toby Wehrle (two for 47) and Phil Weaver (two for 53) were the pick of the Clanfield attack.
Clanfield’s reply began positively, with Mike Collins (24) and Matt Bradley (32) putting on 55 for the first wicket.
Stuart Cameron top-scored with 43, sharing partnerships of 57 with Phil Weaver (18) and 30 with Kuthub Malikoo (24 not out). However, after Cameron’s dismissal the innings lost momentum and Clanfield were bowled out for 195.
Alex Campbell (three for 29), Sean Dark (three for 44) and Hanri Terblanche (three for 35) did the damage for Gosport.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.