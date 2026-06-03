Clanfield’s second team lost by seven wickets at home to Ropley’s second team in Division 6F of the Hampshire Cricket League.
Clanfield elected to bat first but slumped to 22 for three, with Ben Matthews (three for 23) doing the damage.
A fourth wicket left Clanfield in serious trouble at 26 for four, but Matt Roff joined captain Kris Lane at the crease and the pair rescued the innings with an unbeaten partnership of 150 for the fifth wicket.
Roff finished on 72 not out and Lane carried his bat for a composed 66 not out as Clanfield scored 176 for four off 40 overs.
Ropley opener Dominic Hardie (64) broke the back of the run chase, and despite Tom Clay (two for 14) taking two wickets the visitors knocked the runs off in 29 overs.
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