Clanfield’s first team lost by 30 runs at home to Portsmouth & Southsea’s third team in Division 4E of the Hampshire Cricket League.
Opening bowler Mickey Rossouw (three for 37) took two early wickets for Clanfield, but Chris Bollom (48) and Simon Berendt (20) then added 73 for the third wicket for the visitors.
The hosts took three quick wickets to reduce Portsmouth & Southsea to 107 for five, but Charlie Reece (44), Connor Saunders (24 not out) and Kartik Muthuraman (24 not out) all scored useful runs as the visitors scored a competitive 205 for six off their 45 overs.
Clanfield struggled early on in their reply, with Matt Bradley (22) and James MacGregor (17) the only batters in the top five to reach double figures.
The hosts were in trouble at 94 for six, but Tom Wright (50) and Rossouw (34) added 69 for the seventh wicket to give Clanfield some hope.
Saunders (three for 21) and Kai Taylor (two for 19) shared three late wickets as Clanfield finished on 175 for nine.
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