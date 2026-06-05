Clanfield’s second team lost by 17 runs at Bishop’s Waltham’s third team in Division 6F of the Hampshire Cricket League.
The hosts batted first and put on 87 for the first wicket before Boby (63) was caught off the bowling of Lily George (one for 37).
Tom Clay (three for 30) and Guy Andrews (two for 31) bowled good spells but Bishop’s Waltham finished strongly to score a competitive 199 for seven.
Clanfield lost two early wickets, but Clay built good partnerships with Kevin Goodship (13) and John Windebank (13). Clay played positively before being dismissed for a superb 71.
Tom Collins (38 not out) and George (11 not out) kept Clanfield in contention, but they fell short and finished on 182 for six.
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