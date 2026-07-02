Clanfield’s second team won by four wickets at Burridge’s fifth team in Division 6F of the Hampshire Cricket League.
Opening bowler Steve Graham (three for 30) set the tone for Clanfield and took the first three wickets to reduce the hosts to 58 for three.
Matt Roff (two for 12) claimed the key wicket of James Fairbairn (39) as Burridge slipped to 97 for seven.
Malcolm May (three for 18) took the last three wickets as Clanfield bowled the hosts out for 114.
Clanfield openers Kevin Goodship and Kris Lane got the visitors’ reply off to a solid start, putting on 43 for the first wicket before Lane fell for 23.
Goodship scored an impressive 44 to take Clanfield to the brink of victory before Roff (four not out) scored the winning runs in the 34th over.
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