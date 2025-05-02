After a break of several years, cricket will be played at Upper Hale this summer.
John Hebditch was appointed ground manager in the winter and formed a partnership with The Hale Institute.
Hebditch said: “I am really excited to have joined up with Hale Institute and help them fulfil the cricketing potential this ground has, and enhance the sporting prospects of Upper Hale.
“I look forward to making this a long-term and successful association and I have plenty of exciting ideas for this fantastic field.”
The first match in 2025 on the ground will see Frimley’s third team face The Bourne’s second team on Saturday, May 10.
Frimley captain Arthur Richer said: “We really appreciate the support from The Hale Institute for hosting us for our home games in the league.
“It'll be an honour to lead the team out onto the field and we'll do our best to put in a good performance."