Farnham secured a comfortable win over Guildford’s second team on Saturday, chasing 196 for the loss of just three wickets.
It was a well-balanced performance built on disciplined bowling and a match-winning century from captain James Berry.
Electing to bowl first, Farnham struck immediately – Will Graham delivering a perfect yorker first ball of the match to remove James Vigar.
The early breakthrough set the tone, and Guildford struggled to build momentum from there.
Joe Morse anchored the visitors’ innings with 46, but regular wickets kept them in check.
Nathan Thorpe bowled with control and picked up two wickets, before an injury sustained diving for a caught-and-bowled forced him to leave the field.
Graham finished with an excellent three for 43, and Russell Golding added two for 34, as Guildford were bowled out for 195 in the 49th over.
Farnham's openers looked to start the reply in positive fashion.
Andy Cullen was unfortunate to be bowled for nine, and Guy Hicks hit five boundaries in a lively 27.
At 43 for two, Berry took over – settling quickly and building partnerships with Thomas Grimes (22) and then Will Kirkland.
Berry’s innings was controlled throughout. He reached his half-century in 70 balls and accelerated from there, ending unbeaten on 101 from 125 balls, with 14 fours and a six.
He brought up his hundred and the winning runs with a pull through mid-wicket to the rope.
At the other end, Kirkland played a mature hand, finishing 26 not out. He rotated the strike well and hit two big sixes to keep the pressure off during the final phase of the chase.
Farnham are third in the Surrey Championship Division Three West table and will look for another victory to continue their push for promotion when they travel to Ashtead’s second team on Saturday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.