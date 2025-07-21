Farnham held their nerve to secure a thrilling one-wicket victory at home to Leatherhead.
The hosts were asked to field first, and got off to the perfect start when Billy Graham had Mercer caught behind from the third ball of the game.
Tahir Ahmed then found the shoulder of Crowson’s bat to loop a catch to Russell Golding at gully, and the visitors were reeling at 11 for two.
Wakefield (18) and Slater (28) steadied the ship, but when 15-year-old Harvey O’Mahony saw both off in quick succession, Farnham were in control at 63 for four.
Useful contributions then came from Leatherhead’s lower middle order. Baldwin was the standout with 78 from 78 balls, and was ably supported by Rose (23), Pyrne (15), Evans (20) and Hunter (19).
The visitors posted a slightly under-par 223, with Golding returning figures of four for 48.
Farnham lost Andy Cullen early on, leaving Nathan Thorpe and Guy Hicks to take the score to 49 before Thorpe fell.
Matt Plater (12) and James Berry (nine) fell cheaply, and when Hicks was caught for 38 the hosts were up against it at 88 for five.
Tom Grimes and Golding knuckled down and combined for a 94-run partnership before Grimes fell for 27.
With 42 runs needed to win Farnham then collapsed, losing three wickets for 16 runs, leaving number 11 Adam Elstow and Golding to try to see their side home with 26 deliveries remaining.
Elstow batted calmly and the pair set up a thrilling finish with six needed to win from the last over.
Elstow struck the first ball for four and after two dots found a single to tie the scores. After Golding (64 not out) missed the penultimate ball, he struck the final ball of the game for four through cover to complete a thrilling win for Farnham.
