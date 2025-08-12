Farnham produced an impressive performance to beat Chertsey by 57 runs.
Batting first, Farnham piled on the runs to score 276 for three from their 50 overs.
James Berry (96 not out) led the way, and was well supported by a composed innings from Tom Flack (73).
Saqib Mehmood laid the platform at the top with a solid 59, and fellow opener Andy Cullen’s gritty 26 set a strong foundation early on.
With the ball Haris Khan (three for 33) was the pick of Farnham’s bowlers.
Will Graham (three for 31), Berry (one for 39), Tahir Ahmad (one for 46) and Russell Golding (one for 40) also made important breakthroughs for the hosts.
Farnham were impressive in the field, with Thomas Grimes executing an excellent run out, and the hosts took wickets at regular intervals to bowl Chertsey out for 219.
