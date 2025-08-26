Farnham lost a high-scoring thriller by 16 runs at home to Dorking.
After winning the toss and batting first, Dorking posted a mammoth 333 for eight, thanks largely to an explosive innings from Charlie Kenway, who smashed 109 off just 59 balls, including a flurry of boundaries and sixes that swung the momentum heavily in his team’s favour. His century set the tone for a dominant batting display.
Zoysa added a classy 69 off 58 balls, rotating the strike well and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Contributions throughout the order ensured Dorking never lost momentum despite regular wickets in the back half.
Farnham’s bowlers had a challenging day, with Charlie Hooker (two for 52) and captain James Berry (two for 58) being the most effective, both picking up crucial wickets during the middle overs. However, containing the Dorking batters proved difficult, especially in the final ten overs.
Facing a daunting chase of 334, Farnham responded with an admirable and aggressive batting effort. Despite an early wicket, the top and middle order showed great fight.
Tom Grimes led the charge with a brilliant 94 off 71 balls, hammering 14 boundaries and a six in an innings full of clean strokeplay. He looked well on course for a century before falling just short at a crucial juncture.
Andy Cullen played a vital anchor role with 58 off 65 balls, and overseas player Will Graham chipped in with a fluent 37 off 40 balls.
Adam Elstow’s quickfire 23 not out off 19 balls added late hope, but the required rate proved too steep in the end as Farnham finished on 317 for eight at the end of their allotted 50 overs.
With exactly 650 runs scored on the day it was an entertaining spectacle, with Dorking holding their nerve to claim a hard-fought victory.
