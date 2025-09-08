Farnham won their final game of the season by 14 runs at home to Hampton Wick Royal on Saturday.
Before the game, Farnham’s team gathered at the recently-renamed Graham Thorpe Drive, which was named in honour of the England legend who grew up playing his cricket for Farnham before moving on to his glittering international career.
Batting first, Farnham posted a competitive total of 268 for five from their 50 overs, which ultimately proved to be just enough thanks to a disciplined bowling effort in the second innings.
Farnham’s innings got off to a steady start, with openers Andy Cullen and Adam Elstow (32) laying a solid foundation.
Cullen was the mainstay of the early part of the innings, scoring a patient 52 off 68 balls which included nine boundaries.
Farnham skipper James Berry played an aggressive knock, scoring 50 off 50 balls with seven boundaries.
Berry’s dismissal left Farnham on 199 for three, and Tom Flack (42), Tom Grimes (39 not out) and Russell Golding (20 not out) all made key contributions as Farnham finished on 268 for five.
Hampton Wick’s reply got off to a good start with a solid 90-run partnership for the first wicket, but once Farnham made the first breakthrough they kept chipping away and took wickets at regular intervals.
Golding (four for 44) and overseas player Will Graham (three for 42) were particularly effective and claimed several key scalps to keep Farnham in the game.
The home side were impressive in the field and completed two run outs to keep the pressure on the visitors.
The wickets continued to tumble, and it was left to Farnham skipper Berry (one for 22) to take the final wicket and complete a thrilling 14-run victory as the visitors were bowled out for 254 in 48 overs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.