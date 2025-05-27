Farnham’s second team picked up their first win of the season with an impressive three-wicket victory at home to Bagshot on Saturday.
Farnham were able to field a strong XI to face Bagshot, and skipper Mike O’Mahony had no hesitation in asking Bagshot to bat first on a hard wicket with a tinge of grass.
The home side’s opening bowlers set the tone from the off. Taha bowled a tight spell, while Brown took three wickets thanks to some excellent catches – in particular Will Kirkland’s superb catch at slip.
Despite losing Brown to an injury, ten-man Farnham pressed home their good start with Sadeed marking an impressive debut with three wickets with some crafty spin bowling, supported by O’Mahony grabbing two wickets and Beattie and Wells-Cole claiming one wicket apiece. Olly Kirkland was unlucky not to take a wicket.
Farnham’s ground fielding was particularly impressive and backed up the bowlers superbly as Bagshot were dismissed for a below-par 139.
The Farnham innings got off to an unfortunate start as a mix-up led to the run out of Angus Watson on his return to the club.
O’Mahony came in and played a captain’s innings to hold the innings together with 43 as a number of batters got out to some persistent bowling by Bagshot, who were keen to put up a good fight in the field.
Tara came in and hit a quick 35 to swing the game towards Farnham, and although the home side suffered a stutter as they closed in on victory, Farnham got over the line to pick up their first win of the season.
Farnham will hope to build on their first victory of the season and continue their winning momentum when they make the short trip to local rivals Godalming on Saturday.
