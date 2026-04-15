Grayshott are launching walking cricket sessions this season.
The sessions, which are primarily aimed at participants aged 55 or older, are open to anyone who might not be able to participate in mainstream cricket because of mobility or other issues.
The primary goal is to ensure that older people can maintain their physical and mental health while also enjoying a social environment where they can meet new people.
Walking cricket is open to male and female participants and no experience is necessary to get started.
The club will supply all the necessary equipment, including bats, stumps and incrediballs (soft cricket balls) – so no protective gear is required.
All new adult members in their first year at the club enjoy free membership. The first session is also free, and it is then £3 per session thereafter.
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