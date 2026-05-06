Hampshire batter James Vince is one of six men’s players to be shortlisted to be inducted into the brand-new T20 Hall of Fame.
Vince has played a part in all three of Hampshire’s T20 trophy victories and is the all-time leading run scorer in the Vitality Blast, with 6,357 runs to his name.
He led the Hawks to the title at Edgbaston in 2022 and was part of the sides that won trophies in 2010, as Hampshire became the first team to win the title on their home ground, and in 2012, when the club completed the white-ball double.
Former Hampshire men’s spinner Danny Briggs, who was also part of the club’s T20 wins in 2010 and 2012, is also shortlisted along with ex-Southern Vipers legends Charlotte Edwards and Danni Wyatt-Hodge who won five trophies with the club from 2016 to 2023.
An independent expert panel – comprising former players, commentators and journalists – will select the first two men, and two women, from the shortlisted names to be inducted.
Fans will also get the opportunity to have their say via a public vote, which will be hosted on ECB channels, and which will form a weighted element of the final decision-making process.
The inaugural inductees will be revealed on Friday, May 15, ahead of the opening night of the 2026 Vitality Blast on Friday, May 22.
The T20 Hall of Fame presented by Vitality will become an annual celebration, recognising those people whose performances, leadership and influence have left a lasting legacy on the domestic game.
Players, coaches and administrators from across the major domestic T20 competitions in England and Wales are eligible for consideration.
Men’s shortlisted players: James Vince, Ravi Bopara, Danny Briggs, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Luke Wright.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.