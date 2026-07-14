Hampshire Hawks have confirmed a home quarter-final in the men’s Vitality Blast, having already qualified for the knockout stages for a 14th time.
Hawks men’s quarter-final will be held at Utilita Bowl, with all four matches starting at 4.30pm (gates open 3pm) on Wednesday, July 15.
The early start time avoids a clash with England men’s FIFA World Cup semi-final against Argentina, which is set to start at 8pm UK time, with the Hawks’ match due to finish around 7.30pm.
James Vince’s side defeated local rivals Sussex Sharks off the penultimate ball in Hove, with the powerful Hilton Cartwright and 18-year-old Ben Mayes smashing half-centuries in an excellent 112-run partnership to get the Hawks over the line and finish top of the table.
Hawks’ will face Essex in the quarter-final, who defeated Surrey in the final group stage fixture over the weekend.
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