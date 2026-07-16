Hampshire have secured their place in another Vitality Blast Finals Day, after thumping Essex by 75 runs in the quarter-final at Utilita Bowl.
Captain James Vince scored his sixth T20 hundred for Hampshire, while also securing the highest-ever Vitality Blast knockout score to send Hampshire Hawks to a record 12th Finals Day.
On winning the quarter-final, the Hampshire Hawks captain said: “We are over the moon. Now we have another Finals Day to forward to. A couple of guys in our team, like Hilts [Hilton Cartwright] missed out last year so it's such a great day, delighted that he'll also get to experience that and obviously that we're there and we’ve got an opportunity to win the competition.”
Hampshire have still only lost one Vitality Blast quarter-final, winning the past 12 in a row, with Vince supported in the bat against Essex by his team-mates, including Toby Albert putting on 60 with him, and Joe Weatherley adding 117, before Hampshire finished their innings at 211 for three.
Reflecting on the quarter-final, Vince said: “The first few overs were a bit slow getting off the mark but the wicket was an international wicket, after a high scoring game that was, but it's four days on and it looked pretty dry so yeah we had a look and then I thought when Weathers [Joe Weatherley] came in, the impetus he gave it made a big difference.
“Then, with the ball, Sonny [Baker] getting those early wickets for a fairly top-heavy batting line up, you know the game’s never done but after those early wickets, the odds were in our favour.”
Young Hampshire and England player Sonny Baker enjoyed a career best five wickets, including three wickets in his first two overs taking out key Essex players including Paul Walter, Jordan Cox and Michael Pepper.
Discussing Baker’s performance, Vince added: “We spoke about the importance of top order wickets with some dangerous players in their top five. I thought Sonny bowled excellently, backed up really well in the field.”
Vince scored 125 runs from 61 balls, overtaking Moeen Ali’s previous record in the competition.
He added: “It felt good. I have felt okay this tournament, a few 50s but coming into the quarter-finals and knockout cricket it's nice to make a good contribution and hopefully I can take that form into Saturday.”
Hampshire will face Notts Outlaws in the second semi-final on Saturday’s Finals Day at Edgbaston, as the Hawks hunt for a record fourth Blast title.
Looking ahead to the semi-final, and facing Notts Outlaws, Vince said: “I think anyone that's still in the competition at this stage is obviously a good side and playing good cricket, so yeah, we know it will be a tough test.
“I think they've got a fairly well-balanced side with mixture of right and left handers, so I'm sure it will be a tough game, but hopefully if we can put in a performance like that hopefully it's good enough to get another crack in the final.”
On making a record 12th Finals Day in the competition, Vince concluded: “It’s big. I'm not getting any younger and you get to the stage when it's on the line that you’ve got the opportunity to go there again, and we spoke as a group about what a great day it is, that obviously you're in with a chance of winning the competition, which is the most important thing, but Finals Day is a pretty special day to be a part of.”
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