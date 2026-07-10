It has been a summer to remember for Hampshire Hawks, with the men's and women's teams booking their places in the knockout stages of the Vitality Blast.
For the men's side, attention now turns to securing a home quarter-final. Two South Group fixtures remain, beginning with a trip to Essex this evening (Friday) before Sunday's clash against Sussex, with the opportunity to host knockout cricket at Utilita Bowl still firmly within their grasp.
Should the Hawks secure a home quarter-final, the fixture would take place at Utilita Bowl on Wednesday, July 15, with the start time to be confirmed by the England & Wales Cricket Board.
Fans can register their interest now for a potential Vitality Blast quarter-final at Utilita Bowl at https://utilitabowl-comms.com/p/1AFR-1RTI/qf-register-interest
Meanwhile, the women's team have already secured their place at Finals Day after a 23-run victory over Blaze in the final double-header of the season at Utilita Bowl.
The result confirmed the Hawks’ first-ever qualification for the Women’s Vitality Blast Finals Day, which will be held on Friday, July 17, following a campaign that included an unbeaten home record. Seven wins, one defeat, and two ties have underlined the side's consistency as they head to The Kia Oval with momentum.
Supporters looking to back the women's team can be part of a historic occasion at The Kia Oval, with tickets available from £25 and under-16 tickets priced at just £1.
Travelling Hampshire supporters are encouraged to purchase seats in Block 8 to sit with fellow Hawks fans.
Women’s Finals Day tickets are available at: https://tickets.surreycricket.com/selection/event/seat?lang=en&perfId=10229149953512&ot=0>mStepTracking=true
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