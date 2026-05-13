Hampshire fast bowler Sonny Baker has earned his first call up to the England Test squad.
Baker has been named in England’s squad for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s from Thursday, June 4.
The 23-year-old right-arm quick, who joined Hampshire in 2024, has previously featured for the Three Lions in One Day Internationals and International T20s with his debuts coming in September 2025 against South Africa and Ireland respectively.
Baker has taken 33 wickets for Hampshire in the County Championship and has taken three five-wicket hauls since joining the Rose and Crown.
So far this season, the quick bowler has claimed 14 wickets in four matches, with best figures coming against his former team, Somerset, where he picked up five for 62 at Utilita Bowl.
England squad for first Test against New Zealand: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.
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