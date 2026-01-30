All-rounder Francesca Sweet has signed a two-year contract with Hampshire following a successful trial period with the club.
Sweet has represented Berkshire and Leicestershire and recently signed for Glamorgan in Tier Two, who will be promoted to Tier One in 2027.
She also featured for the Challengers, a team run to bridge the gap between Tier Two and Tier One. The right-hander scored 81 off 73 balls on debut for the Challengers against The Blaze on the way to a four-run victory.
Sweet said: “I’m really excited to join Hampshire, everyone at the club has been very welcoming while I’ve been trialling.
“The opportunity wouldn’t have come about without the Challengers and I’m grateful to them for helping set up the trial.
“It’s a really strong group to be a part of, I’ve enjoyed getting to know everyone, and I hope I can make an impact on the pitch over the next couple of years.”
Adam Carty, regional director of women’s cricket, said: “In Francesca, we feel we have unearthed a player, with the aid of our friends at the Challengers, who has all the physical attributes and personal characteristics to have a meaningful impact on the women’s domestic game for years to come.
“She has vigour and enthusiasm for the game and the opportunity presented itself, and she has fitted into the group seamlessly.
“She is a batter of much potential and has an obvious ability to strike the ball as cleanly as any player we have on our roster.
“She may yet prove to be a valuable medium pacer in time, and we are very excited at what the future may hold for Cesca, and we wish her well at the club.”
Having signed for Glamorgan, Sweet will be loaned to the county when available and not playing for Hampshire.
