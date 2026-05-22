Hampshire have signed South African all-rounder Delano Potgieter.

The 29-year-old is available for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast and will also stay with the squad for Hampshire’s County Championship matches against Surrey and Sussex in June.

Potgieter has a strong domestic record in South Africa, where he has played 50 first-class matches and taken 128 wickets at an average of 23 and scored more than 2,500 runs with five centuries and nine fifties, at an average of 44.20.