West Indian pace bowler Jayden Seales has signed for Hampshire for the opening block of the Rothesay County Championship.
He replaces Michael Neser who was recalled by Cricket Australia earlier this month.
The 24-year-old has previous experience in the County Championship having played ten matches for south coast neighbours Sussex.
For the Martlets, Seales claimed 39 wickets and helped the club get promoted to Division One in 2024. He has taken his County Championship wickets at an average of 28.46 with best figures of five for 29 coming against Derbyshire in 2024.
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: “We’re obviously disappointed not to have Michael Neser with us this summer, but it opens the door to an exciting new addition.
“Jayden Seales is a bowler with pace and skill, and most importantly, the appetite to run in hard and take the game on. He joins a proud line of West Indian cricketers who’ve represented the club with distinction over the years, and we can’t wait to see him in action at the start of the season.”
Seales made his international debut in 2021, having only played one first-class match prior to his debut, and has shone for the West Indies since then. His first international five-for came against Pakistan in Jamaica where he earned Player of the Match.
He has gone on to represent his nation 64 times across all three formats, and is the leader of the West Indies pace attack.
He will join the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Gordon Greenidge, Fidel Edwards, and more West Indian legends of the game to play for Hampshire.
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