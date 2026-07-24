Hampshire’s Utilita Bowl will host the fourth Test of next year’s men's Rothesay Ashes series between England and Australia.
The confirmation marks another landmark moment in the history of the venue, with Utilita Bowl set to host a men's Ashes Test match for the first time.
The fourth men’s 2027 Ashes Test match will be held at Hampshire’s Utilita Bowl from Wednesday, July 21, to Sunday, July 25, 2027.
Already established as one of the country's leading international cricket venues, Utilita Bowl will become only the tenth ground in the UK to host a men's Ashes Test.
The fixture will form the centrepiece of a major summer of international cricket at Utilita Bowl in 2027, with England’s men taking on Pakistan in a Metro Bank One Day International (ODI) on Saturday, May 15, and England’s women facing Australia in the Metro Bank Women's Ashes series on Tuesday, July 13.
The awarding and confirmation of an Ashes Test in Southampton represents one of the defining achievements of former Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove's tenure.
Over the past quarter of a century, Bransgrove has overseen the transformation of Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl from a club facing an uncertain future to one of the leading venues in world cricket, capable of hosting the sport’s most prestigious fixtures.
Utilita Bowl chief executive David Mann said: “The Ashes is one of the biggest events in world sport, and we're incredibly proud that Utilita Bowl will host the fourth Test match in the Rothesay 2027 men's Ashes series from July 21 to July 25.
“This is a landmark moment for our venue, Hampshire Cricket and the south coast, and a testament to the investment we've made in creating one of the world's leading cricket destinations.
“We know this will be one of the most sought-after sporting tickets of 2027, and we're looking forward to welcoming supporters from across the UK and around the world for what promises to be an unforgettable five days of world-class cricket.
“What makes 2027 even more special is that it will be the culmination of an incredible summer of international cricket. Before the Ashes Test, we'll welcome England and Pakistan for a men's Metro Bank ODI on May 15 before England and Australia face off in the Metro Bank Women's Ashes series on July 13.
“To host three of the biggest international fixtures in the space of just a few months, represents an honour and an opportunity to showcase everything our venue, our region and Hampshire Cricket have to offer on the biggest stage.”
Fans are encouraged to register their interest for Ashes tickets now at www.utilitabowl.com/ashes to receive the latest information and updates ahead of tickets going on sale.
With Priority Club for 2026 already sold out, supporters seeking priority access to Ashes tickets are encouraged to secure a 2027 membership, with more information on 2027 memberships to be released by Hampshire soon.
Demand for hospitality packages for the 2027 Ashes Test is expected to be high. Priority ticket access to Ashes hospitality will be given to 2026 international hospitality bookers.
Limited hospitality tickets are available for England men’s IT20 against Sri Lanka at Utilita Bowl on Tuesday, September 15. Guests who take up these opportunities will receive priority access for hospitality at the 2027 Ashes Test.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.