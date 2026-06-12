Hampshire wicketkeeper-batter Toby Albert has signed a multi-year contract extension, keeping him at the Utilita Bowl until at least the end of the 2028 season.
Albert came through the Berkshire pathway before gaining a place on the Hampshire Academy. He made his senior debut for the club in the 2021 Vitality Blast.
The 24-year-old was the leading run-scorer in the 2025 Vitality Blast with 633 runs, including six half-centuries, as Hampshire Hawks reached Finals Day for a record 11th time.
Albert said: “I’m absolutely delighted to extend my time with Hampshire. This is my home club and I’m hugely proud to represent it.
“I’ve learned so much over the past few years and I’m excited about what’s ahead.
“We’ve got a brilliant group of players and staff here, and I’m determined to keep improving and help the club compete for more trophies over the next few seasons.”
Albert made his first-class debut for Hampshire against the Sri Lanka Development XI in 2022, scoring an unbeaten 69.
He scored his first professional century in his fourth County Championship game for Hampshire, hitting 114 in a win against Surrey.
In 50-over cricket, Albert has scored five half-centuries in 24 matches with a best of 96 not out against Somerset in 2024. His maiden half-century in the format came in a match-winning innings against Derbyshire, as his 84 not out helped Hampshire to a two-wicket win.
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: “Toby has become an integral part of the squad and embodies everything this club stands for. He has come through our pathway, developed year on year, and his performances in last season’s Vitality Blast showed what he is capable of.
“We’re delighted he has committed his future to Hampshire and look forward to watching him continue to grow over the coming years.”
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