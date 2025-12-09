Petersfield stalwart Colin 'Codge' Greetham, one of East Hampshire's most popular sporting characters, has died aged 83 years following a lengthy illness.
Harting Congregational Church was packed this week for his farewell.
Colin played cricket for Petersfield, was Alton Town's goalkeeper in their heady FA Amateur Cup days and, after his playing days were over, took up lawn bowls.
Well known in the area as a postman, Colin played for Petersfield from 1965 until the late 1980s, mainly as a wicket-keeper, initially for the first team and later, with the advent of the Southern League, for the second team.
Codge’s service to the club extended way beyond playing. He was groundsman at The Heath for many years in the 1980s.
He was also a key figure in many of the social evenings the club organised and frequently appeared at sporting events dressed as HM The Queen. One such occasion occurred at an England Test match in Barbados when, regally attired, he wandered into a packed grandstand at the Kensington Oval waving to the locals and generally bringing the house down.
Codge retired from the game in his late 70s when he was playing for the Hampshire Seniors. Over a cricketing career of more than 50 years he played for a number of clubs, including Harting and Steep. He was also a founding member of the Hampshire Stragglers, a touring team which visited Kent annually.
Codge was also a keen footballer, playing in goal for a number of sides, including Petersfield United, Waterlooville and Alton.
Last summer he came to the Heath with wife Jackie and his son David to watch league matches on Saturdays but eventually needed a wheelchair.
Codge was a local legend, always cheerful with usually something amusing to say. He will be sadly missed on the Heath boundary.
By Mike Vimpany
