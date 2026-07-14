Rowledge fell to a third consecutive defeat as they lost a closely-fought match by four wickets at home to Ventnor.
Winning the toss and batting, Ben Wish’s men lost two early wickets to George Watts and were in disarray at three for two.
Jontie Sebborn joined Archie Redfern at the crease and the pair produced a century partnership to put the hosts on top before Sebborn fell for 46 and Olly Ryman followed for a duck.
Redfern reached his century as Rowledge reached 195 for four, before Redfern fell for 102 and Ryan Littlewood followed for 20 as Rowledge finished on 223.
Ventnor opener Thimodya got the visitors’ run chase up and running with a quickfire 68, before he was caught behind by Wish off the bowling of Redfern.
The visitors were on the brink of victory at 220 for four when Cox fell to Ryman for an excellent 58 and Short followed first ball, before Will Mew (12 not out) struck the winning runs for Ventnor with an over to spare.
Rowledge’s second team won by one wicket at Ventnor’s second team. Ben Armes (four for 29) and Henry Hinchliffe (three for 33) impressed with the ball for Rowledge as they bowled Ventnor out for 248.
Opener Ricky Yates (66) got Rowledge’s run chase off to a positive start, but the visitors appeared beaten at 214 for nine before final pair Armes (20 not out) and Richard Forbes (18 not out) knocked off the remaining runs.
Rowledge’s third team won by 41 runs at Basingstoke Capital. Fred Harris (79), Nathan Valler (56) and Ethan Grist (53) hit half-centuries as Rowledge scored 257 for seven off 40 overs.
Dom Porter (three for 42) and Hugo Young (three for 28) impressed with the ball as Rowledge bowled Basingstoke out for 216.
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