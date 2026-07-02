Rowledge fell to a surprising 85-run defeat at Southern Premier Cricket League Division One strugglers Havant.
A disappointing all-round performance by Rowledge on a humid day saw Havant dominate after winning the toss and batting first.
A lively opening spell from debutant Oli Southon saw the visitors take Havant’s first two wickets for 17 runs, but Rob Woolley (26) and Chris Stone (97) then took control of the game as Rowledge toiled in the heat.
When Woolley fell to an excellent run out from Sam Marshall, Stone took on the aggressor role and played superbly all round the ground and his middle-order partnership with Harrison Barnard (54 not out) took the game away from Rowledge.
When Stone was caught and bowled by Ryan Littlewood three short of his hundred he had taken Havant to 168 for four on a tricky wicket.
Barnard scored quickly and took Havant to 232 for five, which appeared to be a big total on the turning track.
Rowledge lost Zac Le Roux in the first over of their reply, and Marshall and Jontie Sebborn followed shortly afterwards.
When Archie Redfern fell leg before wicket to Stone the visitors were in disarray at 58 for four.
Olly Ryman (43) and Littlewood (19) produced a solid partnership but when Ryman was run out and Littlewood soon followed only Southon (18) provided much resistance as Rowledge were bowled out for 147.
Chris Morgan (three for 28) and Woolley (three for 26) were the pick of the Havant attack.
Rowledge’s second team beat Hayling Island by 206 runs. Ricky Yates (94) and Max Hinchliffe (52) hit half-centuries as Rowledge scored 316 for nine before bowling the visitors out for 110.
Rowledge’s third team beat Oakley’s second team by five runs. Riad Nicholson (58) top scored as Rowledge scored 222 for nine before restricting Oakley to 217 for six.
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