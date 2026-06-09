Ryan Littlewood joined Redfern at the crease and steadied the ship, but when Redfern was stumped for 28 trying to accelerate the run rate it was left to Littlewood (16), Joe Ryman (13), Will Ryman (16) and Ollie Baker (14 not out) to scramble Rowledge to a final total of 121 for eight off their 20 overs.