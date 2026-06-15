Rowledge went top of the league in Division One of the Southern Premier Cricket League with a thrilling three-wicket win at Basingstoke & North Hants.
Rowledge skipper Ben Wish won the toss and elected to bowl first. Opening bowlers David Lloyd and Will Ryman gave little away before spinner Ollie Baker made a quickfire double breakthrough, removing Abdullah Abidjan for 26 and Ashley Neal for a golden duck.
Basingstoke slumped to 77 for five, with Baker (four for 32) bowling beautifully. Opener Matt Deadman remained at the crease and tried to hold the innings together. Bradley Neal (20) and Dean Nurse (17) made useful contributions for Basingstoke before Deadman was dismissed for 77 by Lloyd.
The hosts were bowled out for 180, which promised to be a difficult run chase for Rowledge in testing conditions.
Rowledge slumped to 41 for three in their reply, with Bradley Neal and Rakitha Perera bowling exceptionally well on a difficult wicket.
However, the reliable overseas batter Archie Redfern held his nerve and held the innings together. He found willing partners in Ollie Ryman (25) and Ryan Littlewood (20) and slowly but surely closed in on the target. When Redfern was caught behind for an excellent 73, Rowledge still had work to do at 133 for five.
When Littlewood fell the score was 145 for seven, and the hosts looked favourites to win.
Baker (14 not out) was joined at the crease by Will Ryman (22 not out), and the pair toughed it out and saw Rowledge home to victory with an over to spare.
Rowledge will host Langley Manor on Saturday.
Rowledge’s second team were bowled out for a below-par 158 as they lost by seven wickets at home to Burridge’s second team.
Rowledge’s third team were restricted to 138 for nine as they lost by four wickets at Old Basing’s third team.
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