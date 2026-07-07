Rowledge lost by 28 runs at Hambledon in their top-of-the-table clash in Division One of the Southern Premier Cricket League.
Hambledon openers Chris Pratt and Mark Butcher (17) put on 51 for the first wicket, but when Justin Behrens fell to Ollie Ryman for a duck the hosts had slipped to 89 for three.
Spencer Le Clercq and Pratt added 85 for the fourth wicket to get the home side’s innings back on track before Pratt was dismissed by Ryan Littlewood for a classy 96.
Le Clercq (50) reached his half-century before he was bowled by Ryman, and the visitors fought back to restrict Hambledon to 241 for seven off 50 overs. Ryman (three for 56) was the pick of Rowledge’s attack.
Rowledge openers Zac Le Roux (30) and Archie Redfern (52) put on 84 for the first wicket to get the visitors’ reply off to a good start, before both fell in quick succession and Jontie Sebborn followed first ball.
Berty Chilcott (32) and Ryman (49) added 56 to leave the visitors well placed at 152 for three, but once their partnership was broken Rowledge lost wickets at regular intervals.
Oliver Southon (14) was the only other batter to reach double figures as Rowledge were bowled out for 213. Behrens (four for 30) was the pick of Hambledon’s attack.
Rowledge’s second team beat Twyford by four wickets. Henry Hinchliffe (two for nine) was the pick of Rowledge’s attack as Twyford scored 204 for nine off 45 overs. The hosts judged their run chase superbly, with Sam Armes (33 not out) and Hinchliffe (ten not out) seeing them home in the 38th over.
Rowledge’s third team lost by four wickets at Binsted. Evan Thorburn (60) and Jamie Hepburn (51) hit half-centuries as Rowledge scored 209 for seven off 40 overs. Binsted knocked the runs off in 36 overs.
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