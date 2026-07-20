Rowledge returned to form with a comfortable 33-run win against Calmore Sports.
The hosts batted first and took control with an excellent opening stand of 87 from Zac Le Roux (50) and Archie Redfern (50), who made use of the pace of Calmore’s opening bowlers.
The introduction of spin from the visitors turned the game with both openers falling, along with Ricky Yates (one) and Olly Ryman (six), as Rowledge slipped to 118 for four.
Sam Marshall (30) and Ollie Southon steadied the ship and fought hard to get Rowledge towards a competitive total.
Marshall fell to the impressive Mark Lavelle (four for 38) but Southon played superbly in the middle order to finish with 49 not out and take Rowledge to 215 for nine off 50 overs.
Calmore’s reply began disastrously with a brilliant run out from Joe Ryman and an excellent opening bowling spell from Southon, and when the dangerous Ben Johns (16) went to a superb piece of fielding from Marshall the visitors were 31 for three and facing defeat.
Overseas player Allaway joined Lomax at the crease and held the innings together with a stand of 66 that put the game in the balance.
Allaway was run out for 52 by a superb throw from Redfern when looking to up the run rate, but Lomax (38) continued to build partnerships.
Calmore’s lower order fell away to the spin of Ollie Baker (three for 28) and Redfern (three for 38) as the visitors were bowled out for 182.
Rowledge’s second team maintained their promotion push with a two-wicket win at Portsmouth & Southsea. Chasing 201, Sam Armes (36) and Oscar Young (15 not out) produced vital knocks down the order as Rowledge got over the line.
Rowledge’s third team lost by 105 runs at home to Crown Taverners.
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