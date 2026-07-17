The Hundred returns to Utilita Bowl next week, with Southern Brave among the leading contenders in the men's and women's competitions.
The men's side were crowned inaugural champions in 2021, lifting the title in the tournament's first season, while the women followed suit by becoming champions in 2023. More recently, Southern Brave women became the first team in the competition’s history to complete an unbeaten league-stage campaign in 2025 before falling short in the final.
Southern Brave have assembled some of the biggest names in world cricket this year.
The men's group features England stars Jofra Archer, Jamie Smith, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan, alongside Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper and all-round talent Nikhil Chaudhary.
Jemimah Rodrigues adds flair to the women’s squad, while South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt brings world-class talent at the top of the order. England internationals and Hampshire Cricket stars Lauren Bell and Maia Bouchier provide further strength in a team that has consistently challenged for silverware throughout the competition's history.
Setting the tone early will prove crucial in a competition where every match carries significant weight.
Southern Brave begin the season at home against Welsh Fire on Wednesday, July 22, with Utilita Bowl providing the backdrop as both squads look to lay down an early marker for the rest of the tournament. There are just eight group-stage matches before the knockout rounds.
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