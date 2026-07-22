Waverley won by 74 runs at Bagshot.
Waverley lost opener Marcus Carmichael for four, but Atif Qadar (69) and Adrian Day (50) put on 104 for the second wicket before Day gave a return catch to Henry MacKay.
Bagshot bowled well to restrict Waverley to 116 with seven overs left, but Simon Brewer (13) and Qadar hit out as Waverley scored 159 for six off 35 overs.
Pravesh Kaushik (one for 30) and Adam Carmichael opened the bowling for Waverley, with Carmichael taking a wicket in each of his first three overs to leave Bagshot reeling at nine for three.
Archie Martin (14) put on 38 with Joe Calvert (28) to take the score to 62 for four as Bagshot recovered.
Toby Elborough (two for 11) and Sam Tempest (two for 11) took two wickets each, before Carmichael (five for six) claimed the final two wickets to bowl Bagshot out for 85.
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